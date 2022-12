West Virginia has added a surprise piece to the 2023 recruiting class by flipping the commitment of Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County 2023 athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson.

Tagaloa-Nelson, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, had been committed to Western Kentucky but things picked up over the last week between the talented athlete and the Mountaineers. While he has yet to visit campus, Tagaloa-Nelson was visited by the coaching staff and offered a scholarship.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect made things official by signing a letter of intent with the Mountaineers football program and effectively backing off his pledge to the Hilltoppers.