Former Mountaineer Zach Frazier Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Former Mountaineer Zach Frazier was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Frazier, who was in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was their starting center this season. He compiled the third-most snaps of anyone on the Steelers offense.

Frazier was the No. 51 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he shined in year one with the Steelers.

Among all centers, Frazier had the sixth-best overall grade on offense according to Pro Football Focus. Frazier graded out to a 77.9 overall grade. His 80.5 run-blocking grade was the fifth-best among all centers.

Among all rookie offensive linemen who recorded 50 percent of snaps, Frazier had the second-best grade among them.

Frazier spent four seasons at West Virginia and was an All-American during his time as a Mountaineer. The Steelers finished the season 10-8 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.