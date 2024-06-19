The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed a key commitment on the defensive front in Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles.

Leonard-Jean Charles, 6-foot-3, 299-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers which included Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Maryland, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Louisville, among a number of others.