West Virginia has added another major piece to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from key target Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar.

Caesar, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Cincinnati and a number of others.

However, the Rivals.com three-star prospect only took official visits to West Virginia and Tennessee over the summer with those two schools emerging as the front runners in his recruitment.