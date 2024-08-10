West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Brandon Caesar
West Virginia has added another major piece to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from key target Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar.
Caesar, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Cincinnati and a number of others.
However, the Rivals.com three-star prospect only took official visits to West Virginia and Tennessee over the summer with those two schools emerging as the front runners in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news