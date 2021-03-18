West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Charlie Katarincic
West Virginia has added the second piece to the 2022 recruiting class when Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic committed to the program.
Katarincic, 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, currently plays in Connecticut but is originally from the Pittsburgh area and has been on the radar for the Mountaineers since receiving an offer in January.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news