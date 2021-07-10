West Virginia has scored a major commitment after Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christion Stokes announced his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Stokes, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, selected West Virginia over a list of other power five programs that included Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse, Minnesota and Kansas.

The Mountaineers were believed to be right at the top of his list coming into his weekend official visit June 4-6 and the experience only further solidified his choice to pick the Big 12 Conference program despite other trips to Iowa and Michigan State.