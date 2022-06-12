West Virginia needed help on the offensive front in the 2023 recruiting class and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young is a big first step.

Young, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia, among others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by running backs coach Chad Scott as well as offensive line coach Matt Moore and those connections proved to be critical in his decision-making process. The Mountaineers are targeting Young as an interior offensive lineman.