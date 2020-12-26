Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley 2022 tight end Corbin Page has elected to stay in-state and pledge to the West Virginia football program giving the Mountaineers a good start to the class.

Page, 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, Indiana and Cincinnati as well as other opportunities. While the rankings have yet to be released, the talented in-state prospect will almost assuredly be the top prospect in-state giving the program a commitment from that player for the third consecutive class.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also continues an impressive push into Spring Valley where the Mountaineers have landed No. 1 in-state prospect in the 2021 class in Wyatt Milum and Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester, both four-star prospects.