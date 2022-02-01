Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Cortez Braham became a priority for West Virginia over the last month and the Mountaineers were able to reel in the junior college pass catcher.

Braham, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, had been in contact with the coaching staff since May of 2021, but things reignited in a major way with the Mountaineers bringing him to campus for an official visit during the Jan. 21-23 weekend.