Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 4, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Dawayne Galloway
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

GET WVSPORTS.COM FREE UNTIL SPRING:

Offer: Free Until Spring

Link: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=WVUSEARCH

Promo Code: WVUSEARCH

West Virginia has added a commitment at a position of need with Columbus (Oh.) Marion Franklin 2025 cornerback Dawayne Galloway picking the Mountaineers.

Galloway, 6-foot-1, 178-pounds, was initially committed to Purdue during the summer but opened up his recruitment in October and the Mountaineers were able to move into the race.

After taking an official visit from June 2-4, Galloway returned on several instances for unofficial trips including most recently for the Baylor game. That put the program high on his list of options and led to the Mountaineers emerging as the leader even with the head coaching change.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement