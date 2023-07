Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln 2024 running back Diore Hubbard had been leaning toward West Virginia for quite some time and now is in the fold after committing to the football program.

Hubbard, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, made multiple visits to West Virginia during his recruitment including for both unofficial trips and his latest stop an official during the June 9 weekend.

That trip helped to essentially push things over the edge for Hubbard giving the Mountaineers the running back that the class needed to add in this cycle.