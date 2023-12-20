West Virginia wanted to get more speed on the roster, and they have accomplished that with a commitment from Princeton (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Dominick Collins.

Collins, 5-foot-10, 163-pounds, had been on the West Virginia radar since the summer where he ran a blazing 40-time at the Mountaineers one-day prospect camp.

But after a senior season where he hauled in 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns along with 5 more rushing scores things picked up even further with the Big 12 Conference program extending a scholarship offer. A first-team all-state selection, Collins received an offer from the Mountaineers on the final day prior to the dead period after taking a visit to campus.