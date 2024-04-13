West Virginia made Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan a priority on the recruiting trail and those efforts paid off with his commitment.

Buchanan, 6-foot-8, 325-pounds, collected scholarship offers from Miami (Fla.), Virginia Tech, Maryland, Kentucky, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, among others, but had a comfort level with the Mountaineers football program on many different levels.

That was built over time as Buchanan first received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in the summer following an impressive performance at the big man camp and made a number of trips after that in order to see everything the program had to offer.