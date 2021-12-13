West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jahiem White
York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White had been squarely on the radar for West Virginia since he received a scholarship offer in November and now he’s committed.
White, 5-foot-9, 187-pounds, became the first player to select the Mountaineers in the 2023 recruiting class after a series of stops over the past couple months. The junior running back visited WVU for a camp this past summer and then followed that up a game-day stop this past season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news