West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: James Heard
Camden (N.J.) Camden 2023 pass rusher James Heard has been a priority for the West Virginia for quite some time and the coaching staff was able to secure his commitment.Heard, 6-foot-2, 224-pounds,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news