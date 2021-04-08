West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jarel Williams
West Virginia continues to add talent to the future roster and that is no different with the commitment of Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams.
Williams, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, was a surprise commitment for the Mountaineers landing him over a host of other scholarship opportunities including Florida State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, Colorado and others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news