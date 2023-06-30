West Virginia is searching for talent in the secondary and the commitment of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross will help to provide that.

Cross, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, took official visits to Syracuse and then West Virginia but decided on the Mountaineers a few days following the end of his trip to Morgantown June 9.

The talented safety prospect held a long list of scholarship offers including Virginia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland and Syracuse.