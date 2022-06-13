West Virginia prioritizes versatility in the offensive backfield and the Mountaineers have found just that with a commitment from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2023 running back Jordan Louie.

Louie, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a number of offers including Arkansas, Louisville, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Purdue and Central Florida, among others.

His recruitment had recently started to take off, but the Big 12 Conference program was able to wrap him up after a very productive official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.