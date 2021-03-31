West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Josiah Harris
West Virginia has added another piece to a growing 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris.
Harris, 6-foot-7, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a finalist list that also included Ohio State, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Wichita State, Akron as well as others expressing strong interest.
A versatile forward, Harris received his first power five offer from West Virginia in April of last year and that was significant as his recruitment continued to evolve.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news