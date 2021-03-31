West Virginia has added another piece to a growing 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris.

Harris, 6-foot-7, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a finalist list that also included Ohio State, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Wichita State, Akron as well as others expressing strong interest.

A versatile forward, Harris received his first power five offer from West Virginia in April of last year and that was significant as his recruitment continued to evolve.