West Virginia has filled another major need along the defensive front with a commitment from Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton.

Benton, 6-foot-2, 275-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Georgia, USC, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and LSU, among others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 3-5 weekend and left with the program rating high on his list of options. It took only a couple weeks to make things official and pledge to the Big 12 Conference program.