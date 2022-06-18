West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Justin Benton
West Virginia has filled another major need along the defensive front with a commitment from Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton.
Benton, 6-foot-2, 275-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Georgia, USC, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and LSU, among others.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 3-5 weekend and left with the program rating high on his list of options. It took only a couple weeks to make things official and pledge to the Big 12 Conference program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news