West Virginia continued with its run of momentum on the recruiting trail with a major addition in the backfield when Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams committed to the Mountaineers.

Williams, 5-foot-11, 203-pounds, took official visits to Nebraska, West Virginia and Louisville on consecutive weekends in June but emerged from those trips with the Mountaineers on top in his recruitment.

While he had initially planned to wait until later in the process, the Rivals250 prospect elected to end his recruitment by pledging to the Big 12 Conference program.

The nation’s No. 222 ranked player, Williams had a long list of scholarship offers outside of the three schools he visited with Southern California, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Michigan State, Minnesota, Arkansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and North Carolina State among those.