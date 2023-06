West Virginia has been searching for a signal caller in this recruiting class and that search has stopped on Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2024 quarterback Khalil Wilkins.

Wilkins, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Marshall and a number of others.

The talented quarterback emerged on the radar for the Mountaineers following quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan stopping by to see him during the evaluation period. He spent his junior season at Roosevelt where he tossed for 3,100 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.