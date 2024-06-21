However, his final choices came down to West Virginia and Louisville after visiting each of those programs on back-to-back weekends for official visits. Kentucky also was heavily involved but he did not make that trip.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for Quisenberry, and that connection proved critical to keep the Mountaineers in the mix throughout the course of the process. Quisenberry was an early target for the West Virginia coaches and that persistence helped to land him in the class.

A jack-of-all-trades type of athlete, Quisenberry is slotted to play inside wide receiver for the Mountaineers and is coming off a season where he recorded 43 catches for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing 82 times for 800 yards and 18 more scores. He also had five touchdowns on special teams returns.

Quisenberry becomes third wide receiver to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 class behind Hurricane (W.Va.) wide receiver Tyshawn Dues and Cheshire (Ct.) Academy 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory. He is the 17th commitment overall for the Mountaineers this cycle.

WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Quisenberry and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

Skill set:

Quisenberry is the type of athlete that you find ways to get the football in his hands given what he can do with it. He possesses plus speed and excellent vision which he uses to get up field in a hurry. While he isn’t the biggest option as a pass catcher, Quisenberry more than makes up for it with his athleticism and explosion.

Has good contact balance and is able to keep his feet to generate big plays. Quisenberry is comfortable both taking hand-offs or catching the football and is a threat to score anytime he gets the football at the high school level. Those skills should allow him to become effective at several different positions and even be an asset for the Mountaineers in the element of the return game.