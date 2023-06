Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2024 linebacker Rickey Williams received an offer from West Virginia in the spring and that led to his commitment to the football program following an official visit to campus.

Williams, 6-foot-2, 2150-pounds, received his first scholarship offer from the Mountaineers but added others from Indiana, James Madison, Buffalo and several others. But West Virginia was always at the forefront of his recruitment after first entering into the picture this spring.