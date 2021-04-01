West Virginia continues to hit the offensive line hard in the 2022 recruiting class with the most recent pledge coming from Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman.

Weidman, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, recently narrowed down his list of options to West Virginia, Nebraska and Indiana after collecting a host of other scholarship opportunities. Among those were Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Syracuse.