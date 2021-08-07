West Virginia has filled a major program need in the 2022 class with a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan to the fold.

Lathan, 6-foot-1, 207-pounds, held a long list of scholarship offers that included Florida, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had emerged as a priority prospect for West Virginia with those efforts spearheaded by tight ends coach Travis Trickett. The talented linebacker developed a close bond with the Mountaineers assistant, but the official visit to campus June 11 allowed him to see it all for the first time.