West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Travious Lathan
West Virginia has filled a major program need in the 2022 class with a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan to the fold.
Lathan, 6-foot-1, 207-pounds, held a long list of scholarship offers that included Florida, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had emerged as a priority prospect for West Virginia with those efforts spearheaded by tight ends coach Travis Trickett. The talented linebacker developed a close bond with the Mountaineers assistant, but the official visit to campus June 11 allowed him to see it all for the first time.
