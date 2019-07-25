Summer is almost over and ready or not football is around the corner.

Seven months into the tenure of Neal Brown the Mountaineers are set to embark on the first fall camp under the new head man.

To date, Brown has seen improvement from his team over that time period and also been able to familiarize himself with the roster in the process.

“We’ve intentionally spent a bunch of time with our players. So I have a lot better idea going into fall camp who are guys are, what their strengths are,” he said.

But Brown admits that his roster has changed significantly even since he last coached the team for 15-practices during the spring. There have been several high profile departures such as Marcus Simms, Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts as well as an influx of new additions.

Among those new additions are the incoming freshmen, graduate transfers such as George Campbell (Florida State) and Reuben Jones (Michigan) and junior college options like John Hughes on the offensive line and Noah Guzman at safety.

There have been traditional transfers as well such as Temple wide receiver Sean Ryan, Bowling Green quarterback Jarret Doege and New Hampshire safety Alonzo Addae but those eligibility situations have yet to be decided for this coming fall.

That adds even more intrigue once the Mountaineers report for camp Aug. 1 and then open practice the following day as Brown and his coaches continue to look at creative means to build the roster.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the new guys,” he said.

Coaches were able to take time and spend it with their families during the dead period but with the recruiting dead period set to end Thursday and fall camp on the horizon the group is now putting the finishing touches on preparing for it.

That means looking at installations in all three phases and how the coaches plan to work on each opponent they will play during the season, among other items.

For the players, they will wrap up summer workouts this week by gearing it toward conditioning to get out and practice in the fall heat that awaits.

“It’s time to get organized for fall camp,” Brown said.