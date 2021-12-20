West Virginia Mountaineers football lands 2023 QB Jeter
West Virginia has landed their quarterback in the 2023 class when Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter committed to the Mountaineers.
Jeter, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program after a standout camp performance and the interest level between the two just further grew from there.
The Rivals.com three-star signal caller took multiple visits to Morgantown since that July campus stop and developed a strong trust with the coaching staff that propelled them to the top of his board. The feeling was mutual.
Jeter was recruited by both head coach Neal Brown and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan
Jeter threw for 2,979 yards 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions while completing 64-percent of his passes this past season. He also possesses the ability to pick up yards with his feet.
West Virginia was impressed with his entire skill set but namely his ability to extend plays and his arm talent. He became a priority for the coaches and now the Mountaineers have their man.
“They refer to me as the missing piece to an amazing puzzle,” he said.
Jeter also collected offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Auburn and Missouri while also receiving a high level of interest from other power five programs. He had narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Kentucky.
Jeter becomes the second commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and is likely the only quarterback that the Mountaineers will sign.
WVSports.com will have more with Jeter in the immediate future.
