West Virginia Mountaineers football lands versatile safety Stokes

Iowa and Michigan State made up the other two programs in his final group and he took an official visit to check out the Hawkeyes as well as an unofficial to the Spartans.

Stokes, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, selected West Virginia over offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse, Minnesota, Kansas and several others.

West Virginia has landed another major commitment from a June official visitor after Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christion Stokes pledged to the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been recruited by safeties coach Dontae Wright since his time at Western Michigan and the two had developed a close bond throughout the process. That connection along with the opportunities available in the West Virginia secondary led to his decision to pick the Big 12 Conference program.

Stokes was one of ten official visitors on campus for West Virginia during the June 4-6 weekend and was the fourth to commit to the Mountaineers after offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad and cornerback Jacolby Spells.

The Michigan native is the eighth prospect to commit to the Mountaineers since the over year long dead period ended June 1.

Stokes is slated to start his career at safety but has the skill set to bounce around to play nickel in the Mountaineers defensive scheme.

“They like watching me come down and make plays and also get back into coverage,” he said. “They’ve shown me that they really want me to be a part of their scheme.”

Stokes is the 13th overall commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and represents the first true safety in the cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Stokes in the near future.