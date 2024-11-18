Advertisement
Published Nov 18, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Baylor
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Baylor.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

93

39

54

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson

56

22

34

Jahiem White*

43

21

22

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

64

30

34

Rodney Gallagher*

52

26

26

Justin Robinson

51

14

37

Traylon Ray*

47

25

22

Preston Fox

28

7

21

Ric'Darious Farmer

16

2

14

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

81

32

49

Treylan Davis

23

13

10

Jack Sammarco

4

3

1

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Wyatt Milum*

93

39

54

Nick Malone*

93

39

54

Tomas Rimac*

93

39

54

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

93

39

54

Brandon Yates*

78

38

40

Landen Livingston

15

1

14

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

T.J. Jackson*

54

21

33

Sean Martin*

50

20

30

Fatorma Mulbah*

47

19

28

Asani Redwood

29

18

11

Hammond Russell

28

17

11

Nate Gabriel

7

4

3

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Reid Carrico

56

25

31

Josiah Trotter

54

23

31

Tyrin Bradley*

47

20

27

Ty French

30

13

17

Ben Cutter*

19

10

9

Trey Lathan*

18

9

9

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

73

33

40

Jaheem Joseph*

68

30

38

Keke Tarnue*

67

32

35

Israel Boyce

10

3

7

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

73

33

40

Dontez Fagan

60

28

32

Jacolby Spells*

13

5

8

----------

