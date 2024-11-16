West Virginia with no answer in the second half as they lose to Baylor

After a first half in which the Mountaineer offense totaled 28 points and 338 total yards, it would be their inability to score in the second half that ended up proving costly.

Early on, the Mountaineers and Bears traded blow after blow offensively, but West Virginia was unable to capitalize in key moments, eventually falling to Baylor 49-35.

Saturday brought forth a shootout between the Mountaineers and Bears, both teams trading scores on their opening drive as Garrett Greene rushed for a 3-yard score for WVU and Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson found Bryson Washington for a 22-yard touchdown score.

Baylor took a 14-7 lead after they got WVU on a 43-yard touchdown pass before WVU was able to tie things as Traylon Ray caught a tipped pass for a 9-yard score.

With the game tied at 14-14, West Virginia’s defense would make their presence known for the first time. They would force Baylor to punt as they got a third down stop, and then there was a false start as Baylor seemed to be ready to go for it on fourth down.

Following the punt, West Virginia moved the ball into Baylor territory before facing a 4th and 5 from the Baylor 35. Greene would throw a perfect pass to Justin Robinson, who dropped the ball on what would have been a first down and what would have given the Mountaineers a chance to retake the lead.

Baylor would then take a 21-14 lead and a 28-14 lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Robertson to Monaray Baldwin and then a 51-yard touchdown rush from Washington.

Leading by two scores, Baylor decided to attempt an onside kick, but it would go out of bounds, giving the Mountaineers the ball at the Baylor 41. WVU cashed in on just three plays as CJ Donaldson scored on a 23-yard rush before Baylor went right back down the field to score another touchdown in just 52 seconds.

WVU would get the ball back with 47 seconds left and would travel 75 yards, ending the half and the drive with a 2-yard touchdown rush from Greene, giving Baylor a 35-28 lead at halftime.

In the second half, WVU's defense would be able to generate a stop on three consecutive possessions. The first was a missed field goal as a penalty backed Baylor up before the Mountaineers forced a punt on back-to-back possessions.

WVU's offense responded to the missed field goal with a punt as they moved the ball 25 yards inside the Baylor 40 but opted to punt.

The next two drives would be the most important ones as WVU moved the ball into Baylor territory but was stopped on fourth down.

West Virginia was in prime position to tie the game, facing a 4th and 1 from the Baylor nine. The Baylor defense would be in the face of Greene almost instantaneously, as he threw a ball to Kole Taylor, which was caught, but it was behind the line to gain.

WVU's defense got the Mountaineers the ball back again as they would be gifted a drop from Baldwin, and a big return from Preston Fox set WVU up with favorable field position. They didn't take advantage as they had a 4th and 6 from the Baylor 35, and Greene's pass intended for Hudson Clement would go incomplete.

After letting WVU hang around, Baylor finally delivered the knockout blow. The Bears went on a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive as Washington didn't stop moving, scoring his fourth touchdown of the season on a 9-yard scoring rush, giving Baylor a 42-28 lead with 8:07 to play.

If there was any chance WVU had at getting back in the game, it would quickly disappear as Greene threw an interception into the hands of Corey Gordon along the sideline.

Baylor then put the finishing touches on their fourth straight win as on fourth down, Dawson Pendergrass scored on a 15-yard rush with 3:24 to play.

Robertson finished the game passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns, completing 72 percent of his passes.

Washington finished the game with 123 yards rushing, 59 yards receiving, and four total touchdowns. Josh Cameron led Baylor in receiving, catching five passes for 101 yards.

WVU added one more score, as Greene found Taylor for an 11-yard touchdown with 55 seconds to play.

Baylor finished with 516 yards of total offense, 329 coming through the air, and 187 coming on the ground.

Greene, who was making his first start in about a month, completed 49 percent of his passes, throwing for 237 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as well.

WVU totaled 499 yards of total offense, 237 passing yards, and 262 rushing yards.

WVU moved to 2-4 in home games this season, while Baylor picked up their first-ever win in Morgantown.