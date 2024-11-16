Rapid Recap: Neal Brown press conference post-game Baylor

--Fans are upset and they should be they haven't played well at home. Some of that is due to the opponents. Baylor out played them in the second half and are playing their best football right now. The game was there to win in the third and the fourth. Brown loves his team but they didn't play well enough. All three groups haven't been able to play together at one time. On offense they functioned well in the first half but defense and special teams didn't. In the second half, the defense got stops and the offense didn't execute. On offense they did a lot of really good things but they didn't get it done at winning time. They had multiple third downs to get it down seven and they just didn't do a good job on third and fourth down. Traylon Ray's injury wasn't good and it hurt them emotionally. It was visible on the field what the injury was and that was tough to overcome. Defensively the same issues that have plagued them all year showed up again tonight. They were 9-13 on third and fourth down. West Virginia didn't tackle as well again and the Bears got after them physically on the perimeter. They struggled getting off blocks early in the first and late in the game. Special teams the specialist struggled tonight.

--West Virginia would have had a first down on that fourth down but scored but they had a missed assignment in the a-gap. They had a drop on a fourth down where they had a good play. They had some critical errors in those situations but there was winning moments to be had and they didn't get it done.

--Baylor has played extremely well on offense for three weeks. Did a good job mixing up tempo and did a good job getting easy completions. They got the football out fast. They got some pressure and affected a couple passes later but the ball was getting out. They didn't play the ball well in the air and it's been an issue all year.

--Traylon Ray won't be back this year. He'll recover and be fine but he won't play this year. His mom was here and those are tough moments.

--West Virginia tackled better and the coverage was better and contested more balls in the third quarter.

--Hudson Clement was cramping but is a really good player that wins against man coverage. They struggled at times.

--When you're not playing well you give up big touchdowns. On the long run before the half they misfit it and safety. They threw the touchdown against three deep and they shouldn't be able to do that. The screen to 34 that ball should have been down for two yards but he isn't sure if they touched him.

--You have to set an edge and as a corner and nickel to bring it back to pursuit. They weren't getting off the block or setting the edge and getting it back.

--Garrett Greene ran for 150 yards, took some sacks in throw it mode but he played kind of how he played he competes his tail off and people do not like playing against him because he gets out of the pocket and can run the ball. The interception was a really bad decision and should have never been thrown and he missed some underneath stuff because he got in a hurry. Brown loves him because he competes and he's an explosive runner. But then he missed some short ones that would have been first downs or third and manageables.

--A lot of what West Virginia does is read based but in the third quarter Baylor started blitzing and they struggled against that. They switched up some of their blitz patterns in the third and they caught them in the third.

--Baylor has done some stuff like onside.

--Brown said when you're having trouble stopping people the offense puts pressure on themselves and they spend a lot of time controlling what you can control. They didn't do that and defensively they got stops and had opportunities in the third quarter but they didn't take advantage. This isn't a case where the defense played poorly and the offense played well enough to win because this should have been tied on two different occasions but they didn't make the play.

--Trotter didn't practice all week because of an injury.

--Justin Robinson had to step up moving forward and hope to get Jaden Bray back this week with Traylon Ray out.

--It's frustrating to lose at home. He gets the fans frustration and you've got to be able to win at home. They've got one more opportunity to fix it and that's what's got to happen. They have a UCF team in there that is hungry to get their sixth win too. It will be senior day and they have to figure out a way to play better but win.