Published Nov 3, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Eight games
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much in the first eight games.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Garrett Greene

443

7

Nicco Marchiol

131

6

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

CJ Donaldson

292

8

Jahiem White

264

8

Jaylen Anderson

29

4

Trae'Von Dunbar

3

1

Diore Hubbard

3

2

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Hudson Clement

435

8

Traylon Ray

337

8

Rodney Gallagher

259

8

Preston Fox

183

7

Justin Robinson

154

6

Jaden Bray

116

5

Ric'Darious Farmer

44

6

Jarel Williams

16

3

CJ Cole

7

1

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Kole Taylor

444

8

Treylan Davis

212

8

Jack Sammarco

60

7

Colin McBee

1

7

Will Dixon

1

1

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Tomas Rimac

569

8

Nick Malone

556

8

Ja'Quay Hubbard

553

8

Brandon Yates

542

8

Wyatt Milum

415

7

Johnny Williams

159

6

Landen Livingston

32

3

Sullivan Weidman

24

3

Xavier Bausley

22

4

Nick Krahe

5

2

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Sean Martin

351

8

TJ Jackson

298

8

Fatorma Mulbah

275

8

Asani Redwood

229

8

Hammond Russell

187

8

Nate Gabriel

76

7

Edward Vesterinen

46

2

Elijah Kinsler

24

2

Derek Berlitz

18

3

Taurus Simmons

13

2

Makai Byerson

3

1

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Trey Lathan

409

8

Josiah Trotter

391

8

Tyrin Bradley

326

8

Ty French

207

8

Reid Carrico

117

7

Ben Cutter

115

8

Caden Biser

29

3

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Anthony Wilson

474

8

Jaheem Joseph

460

8

Aubrey Burks

219

6

Keke Tarnue

196

6

Israel Boyce

38

3

Zae Jennings

21

2

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

16

2

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsGames

Garnett Hollis

372

8

Ayden Garnes

308

6

Dontez Fagan

214

8

Jacolby Spells

99

5

TJ Crandall

70

6

Rodney Gallagher

29

3

----------

