Published Dec 19, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Memphis
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Memphis.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

80

35

45

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson*

57

24

33

Jahiem White*

24

12

12

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Preston Fox*

73

30

43

Hudson Clement*

72

32

40

Rodney Gallagher

52

19

33

DayDay Farmer

12

5

7

Jarel Williams

6

1

5

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

62

25

37

Treylan Davis

33

20

13

Jack Sammarco

7

5

2

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Johnny Williams*

80

35

45

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

80

35

45

Tomas Rimac*

80

35

45

Nick Malone*

80

35

45

Brandon Yates*

75

33

42

Landen Livingston

5

2

3

Xavier Bausley

1

1

0

Sully Weidman

1

1

0

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

45

21

24

TJ Jackson*

42

19

23

Fatorma Mulbah*

32

18

14

Hammond Russell

20

6

14

Asani Redwood

13

3

10

Nate Gabriel

9

2

7

Elijah Kinsler

3

3

0

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

56

23

33

Ben Cutter*

51

23

27

Tyrin Bradley*

42

18

24

Ty French

22

6

16

Reid Carrico*

18

12

6

Caden Biser

6

1

5

Curtis Jones

1

1

0

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jaheem Joseph*

57

24

33

Anthony Wilson*

57

24

33

Keke Tarnue

26

9

17

Israel Boyce

13

3

10

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Dontez Fagan*

57

24

33

Garnett Hollis*

35

10

25

Jacolby Spells

22

14

8

----------

