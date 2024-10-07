West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State

in other news
Observations: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State
My thoughts and observations on the West Virginia 38-14 road win over Oklahoma State.
Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State
Podcast: Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State
Neal Brown recaps WVU's big win over Oklahoma State
What Neal Brown said after WVU's win over Oklahoma State
WVU Football Interviews: Post-game Oklahoma State 2024
Neal Brown and Mountaineer players hold a post-game press conference after the win over Oklahoma State.
West Virginia rumbles to blowout victory over Oklahoma State
West Virginia rolls to blowout victory over Oklahoma State
in other news
Observations: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State
My thoughts and observations on the West Virginia 38-14 road win over Oklahoma State.
Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State
Podcast: Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State
Neal Brown recaps WVU's big win over Oklahoma State
What Neal Brown said after WVU's win over Oklahoma State
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma State.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe
- APB
- DT
- C
- CB
- DUAL
- SDE
- ATH
- TE
- SDE
- WR