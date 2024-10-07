Advertisement

Observations: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State

Observations: West Virginia football at Oklahoma State

My thoughts and observations on the West Virginia 38-14 road win over Oklahoma State.

 • Keenan Cummings
Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State

Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State

Podcast: Reacting to West Virginia's dominant win over Oklahoma State

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Neal Brown recaps WVU's big win over Oklahoma State

Neal Brown recaps WVU's big win over Oklahoma State

What Neal Brown said after WVU's win over Oklahoma State

 • Wesley Shoemaker
WVU Football Interviews: Post-game Oklahoma State 2024

WVU Football Interviews: Post-game Oklahoma State 2024

Neal Brown and Mountaineer players hold a post-game press conference after the win over Oklahoma State.

 • Vernon Bailey
West Virginia rumbles to blowout victory over Oklahoma State

West Virginia rumbles to blowout victory over Oklahoma State

West Virginia rolls to blowout victory over Oklahoma State

 • Wesley Shoemaker

Published Oct 7, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma State
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma State.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

62

38

24

Nicco Marchiol

21

19

2

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson

41

25

16

Jahiem White*

39

24

15

Jaylen Anderson

10

10

0

Diore Hubbard

1

1

0

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

59

36

23

Traylon Ray*

51

34

17

Rodney Gallagher

28

16

12

Jaden Bray

24

14

10

Ric'Darious Farmer

17

13

4

Jarel Williams

12

12

0

Preston Fox

10

7

3

C.J. Cole

7

7

0

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

54

29

25

Treylan Davis*

31

27

4

Jack Sammarco

21

21

0

Colin McBee

7

7

0

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Tomas Rimac*

82

56

26

Nick Malone*

76

50

26

Wyatt Milum*

73

47

26

Ja'Quay Hubbard

73

47

26

Brandon Yates*

71

47

24

Landen Livingston

12

10

2

Sully Weidman

12

12

0

Johnny Williams

10

10

0

Xavier Bausley

9

8

1

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

31

13

18

T.J. Jackson*

31

14

17

Fatorma Mulbah*

28

13

15

Asani Redwood

19

7

12

Hammond Russell

14

5

9

Nate Gabriel

9

3

6

Elijah Kinsler

6

2

4

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Josiah Trotter*

38

18

20

Trey Lathan*

36

16

20

Tyrin Bradley*

28

12

16

Ty French

18

7

11

Reid Carrico

10

3

7

Ben Cutter

8

1

7

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jaheem Joseph*

46

19

27

Kekoura Tarnue

39

13

26

Anthony Wilson*

25

14

11

Israel Boyce

21

5

16

Aubrey Burks*

7

6

1

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Ayden Garnes*

35

15

20

Dontez Fagan

30

11

19

Garnett Hollis*

16

10

6

Jacolby Spells

6

1

5

TJ Crandall

5

1

4

----------

