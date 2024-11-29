2026 DB Karaijus Hayes adds West Virginia offer after visit

Get 75% OFF on a WVSports.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! A must-have for WVU fans! And it's a great gift idea too!

Hayes, 5-foot-9, 150-pounds, received the word from assistant secondary coach Jevaughn Codlin who let him know personally while he was on his visit for the UCF game.

Sarasota (Fla.) Booker 2026 defensive back Karaijus Hayes had been on the radar for West Virginia since the start of the season but after a trek to Morgantown he now holds an offer from the program.

Naturally, it was an exciting development for Hayes, but the visit also was eye-opening for him for a number of reasons.

“The visit went very well and what stood out was the atmosphere that the fan base created and their facilities,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been in regular communication with Codlin throughout the process and has developed a pretty strong connection at this early stage of the process.

The Mountaineers are targeting Hayes as a defensive back at the nickel or potentially the safety position and are impressed with how he plays the game.

“I believe they like the physicality that I bring to the field,” he said.

The visit impressed Hayes enough that he definitely plans to return to Morgantown in the future but right now there are no set plans for when that will occur.

The plan at this stage is to make a decision on his college future at some point before the start of his senior season and he wants to find the school that will offer the right combination of what he’s looking for in a program.

“Coaching, playing time, and family will all be important for me,” he said.