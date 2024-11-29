Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Texas Tech

Stats for games through 11/28/24

As WVU and Texas Tech prepare to face off tomorrow, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these new conference rivals compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Tale of the Tape for 2024

Sign Up Now ☞ https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS24

Get 75% OFF on a WVSports.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! A must-have for WVU fans! And it's a great gift idea too!

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe





•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok