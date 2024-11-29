Advertisement
Published Nov 29, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Texas Tech
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

As WVU and Texas Tech prepare to face off tomorrow, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these new conference rivals compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Related: Game Preview: West Virginia football at Texas Tech

Stats for games through 11/28/24

Advertisement
Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUTexas Tech

Total Offense

392.1

450.0

Rushing Offense

197.5

157.5

Passing Offense

194.6

292.5

Team Passing Efficiency

131.25

137.98

Scoring Offense

29.7

37.4

Total Defense

396.0

456.2

Rushing Defense

135.3

147.2

Passing Yards Allowed

260.7

309.0

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

159.28

146.86

Scoring Defense

29.2

36.3

Turnover Margin

-0.36

0.00

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.412

0.478

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.657

0.519

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.466

0.352

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.650

0.609

Red Zone Offense

0.854

0.920

Red Zone Defense

0.833

0.900

Net Punting

40.56

37.28

Punt Returns

8.20

4.70

Kickoff Returns

23.41

21.87

First Downs Offense

243

265

First Downs Defense

234

255

Penalties Per Game

4.09

8.00

Penalty Yards Per Game

31.55

68.36

Time of Possession

31:36

30:37

🚨 BLACK FRIDAY SUBSCRIPTION SALE! 🚨

Get 75% OFF on a WVSports.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! A must-have for WVU fans! And it's a great gift idea too!

Sign Up Now ☞ https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS24

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement