News More News
ago football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Returning Players

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for the offense at each individual position on the roster.

So here are the returning snaps on both sides of the ball for West Virginia from the 2022 season heading into this coming year.

The West Virginia Mountaineers return a number of snaps on both sides of the ball.
The West Virginia Mountaineers return a number of snaps on both sides of the ball.
Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Games

Garrett Greene

208

9

Nicco Marchiol

42

2
Running backs
Player Snaps Games

Justin Johnson

246

12

CJ Donaldson

190

7

Jaylen Anderson

102

6
Wide receivers
Player Snaps Games

Ja'Shaun Poke*

380

6

Devin Carter*

360

9

Davis Mallinger

292

8

EJ Horton*

269

10

Cortez Braham

194

11

Jeremiah Aaron

192

11

Preston Fox

24

5

Graeson Malashevich

8

2

Jarel Willliams

7

1
*=Transferred into the program.
Tight ends
Player Snaps Games

Kole Taylor*

242

13

Treylan Davis

180

10
*=Transferred into the program.
Offensive linemen
Player Snaps Games

Zach Frazier

883

12

Wyatt Milum

851

12

Doug Nester

807

11

Ja'Quay Hubbard

509

12

Tomas Rimac

440

7

Brandon Yates

406

11

Nick Malone

22

2

Tyler Connolly

22

2
*=Started the game.
Defensive linemen
Player Snaps Games

Davoan Hawkins*

496

12

Sean Martin

410

12

Mike Lockhart

269

12

Edward Vesterinen

252

12

Taurus Simmons

70

11

Jalen Thornton

61

6

Asani Redwood

61

4

Fatorma Mulbah*

39

8

Tomiwa Durojaiye*

22

3
*=Transferred into the program.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Games

Lee Kpogba

724

12

Tyrin Bradley*

622

11

Jared Bartlett

365

10

Lance Dixon

196

10

Caden Biser

44

4

Tray Lathan

35

3

Brayden Dudley

18

2

Jairo Faverus

14

1
*=Transferred into the program.
Safeties
Player Snaps Games

Anthony Wilson*

993

13

Keyshawn Cobb*

765

12

Aubrey Burks

667

11

Marcis Floyd

596

12

Hershey McLaurin

328

12

Raleigh Collins

86

4
*=Transferred into the program.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Games

Montre Miller*

807

12

Malachi Ruffin

449

11

Beanie Bishop*

303

13

Jacolby Spells

246

8

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

165

6
*=Transferred into the program.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}