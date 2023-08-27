West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Returning Players
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for the offense at each individual position on the roster.
So here are the returning snaps on both sides of the ball for West Virginia from the 2022 season heading into this coming year.
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Garrett Greene
|
208
|
9
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
42
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Justin Johnson
|
246
|
12
|
CJ Donaldson
|
190
|
7
|
Jaylen Anderson
|
102
|
6
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Ja'Shaun Poke*
|
380
|
6
|
Devin Carter*
|
360
|
9
|
Davis Mallinger
|
292
|
8
|
EJ Horton*
|
269
|
10
|
Cortez Braham
|
194
|
11
|
Jeremiah Aaron
|
192
|
11
|
Preston Fox
|
24
|
5
|
Graeson Malashevich
|
8
|
2
|
Jarel Willliams
|
7
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Kole Taylor*
|
242
|
13
|
Treylan Davis
|
180
|
10
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Zach Frazier
|
883
|
12
|
Wyatt Milum
|
851
|
12
|
Doug Nester
|
807
|
11
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
509
|
12
|
Tomas Rimac
|
440
|
7
|
Brandon Yates
|
406
|
11
|
Nick Malone
|
22
|
2
|
Tyler Connolly
|
22
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Davoan Hawkins*
|
496
|
12
|
Sean Martin
|
410
|
12
|
Mike Lockhart
|
269
|
12
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
252
|
12
|
Taurus Simmons
|
70
|
11
|
Jalen Thornton
|
61
|
6
|
Asani Redwood
|
61
|
4
|
Fatorma Mulbah*
|
39
|
8
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye*
|
22
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Lee Kpogba
|
724
|
12
|
Tyrin Bradley*
|
622
|
11
|
Jared Bartlett
|
365
|
10
|
Lance Dixon
|
196
|
10
|
Caden Biser
|
44
|
4
|
Tray Lathan
|
35
|
3
|
Brayden Dudley
|
18
|
2
|
Jairo Faverus
|
14
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
993
|
13
|
Keyshawn Cobb*
|
765
|
12
|
Aubrey Burks
|
667
|
11
|
Marcis Floyd
|
596
|
12
|
Hershey McLaurin
|
328
|
12
|
Raleigh Collins
|
86
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Games
|
Montre Miller*
|
807
|
12
|
Malachi Ruffin
|
449
|
11
|
Beanie Bishop*
|
303
|
13
|
Jacolby Spells
|
246
|
8
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
165
|
6
