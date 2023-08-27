WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for the offense at each individual position on the roster.

So here are the returning snaps on both sides of the ball for West Virginia from the 2022 season heading into this coming year.