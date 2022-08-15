Jarrett Brown started only one season during his time in Morgantown, but arguably his finest moment in a Mountaineers uniform came long before that on a cold December night in 2006.

West Virginia sat at 9-2 with Big East leading Rutgers coming into Morgantown for the season finale with the Mountaineers looking to earn a Gator Bowl berth and the Scarlett Knights with dreams of their first conference title and BCS appearance.

Prior to the game, starting quarterback Pat White was ruled out due to injuries, giving the starting nod to Brown, who was a redshirt freshman with only mop up duty to his name.