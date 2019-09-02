West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From James Madison
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against James Madison.
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
OFFENSE:
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Tevin Bush
|
WR
|
80.1
|
Austin Kendall
|
QB
|
72.5
|
George Campbell
|
WR
|
69.1
|
Colton McKivitz
|
OL
|
63.2
|
Josh Sills
|
OL
|
62.5
|
Josh Hughes
|
OL
|
62.0
|
Michael Brown
|
OL
|
60.7
|
T.J. Simmons
|
WR
|
60.5
|
James Gmiter*
|
OL
|
60.0
|
Sean Ryan
|
WR
|
59.8
|
Chase Behrndt
|
OL
|
58.3
|
Randy Fields*
|
WR
|
57.8
|
Martell Pettaway
|
RB
|
57.7
|
Logan Thimons*
|
FB
|
57.3
|
Sam James
|
WR
|
55.9
|
Kennedy McKoy
|
RB
|
55.6
|
Bryce Wheaton*
|
WR
|
55.4
|
Jovani Haskins
|
TE
|
55.1
|
Kelby Wickline
|
OL
|
48.3
|
Mike O'Laughlin
|
TE
|
42.0
|
Alec Sinkfield*
|
RB
|
38.4
--Converted wide receiver Tevin Bush played only 23 snaps but was the highest rated on the team after turning four catches into 71 yards and a touchdown.
--In his first career start Austin Kendall was the second highest on the offense after connecting on 27-42 passes for 260 yards and two scores.
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Deamonte Lindsay*
|
LB
|
85.8
|
Exree Loe
|
LB
|
84.5
|
Kerry Martin
|
S
|
80.3
|
Darius Stills
|
DL
|
78.2
|
Hakeem Bailey
|
CB
|
74.8
|
Josh Chandler
|
LB
|
74.6
|
Dylan Tonkery
|
LB
|
72.9
|
Dante Stills
|
DL
|
72.5
|
Kwantel Raines
|
LB
|
70.2
|
Quondarius Qualls
|
LB
|
70.2
|
JoVanni Stewart
|
LB
|
67.6
|
Josh Norwood
|
S
|
67.5
|
Jeffery Pooler
|
DL
|
67.0
|
Sean Mahone
|
S
|
65.1
|
Nicktroy Fortune
|
CB
|
64.7
|
Reese Donahue
|
DL
|
64.7
|
Brenon Thrift
|
DL
|
64.4
|
Keith Washington
|
CB
|
64.1
|
Reuben Jones
|
DL
|
63.8
|
Jake Abbott
|
LB
|
61.0
|
Zach Sandwisch*
|
LB
|
60.0
|
Taijh Alston
|
DL
|
53.4
|
Tykee Smith*
|
S
|
53.1
|
Jake Long
|
S
|
52.8
|
Jordan Jefferson*
|
DL
|
50.4
TOTAL:
The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 60.7
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Passing: 74.2
Pass Blocking: 83.3
Receiving: 61.8
Rushing: 53.4
Run Blocking: 47.3
--It comes as no surprise that West Virginia struggled in both rushing and run blocking after averaging only 1.4 yards per carry.
--Things were much better in the pass blocking department with a high mark of 83.3 after allowing only one sack.
The defense was much better finishing with a mark of 82.9.
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Rush Defense: 83.7
Tackle: 82.2
Pass Rush: 69.1
Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 76.5
--It was a solid debut overall for the defense who scored well in just about every area outside of pass rush and even that wasn't a poor mark.
----------
