WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Alec Sinkfield received a grade of 68.4.
Offense
Player Position Grade

Logan Thimons*

FB

70.8

Alec Sinkfield

RB

68.4

George Campbell

WR

67.3

Kelby Wickline

OL

65.9

Sam James

WR

64.8

Mike Brown

OL

64.1

Jovani Haskins

TE

64.1

Tevin Bush

WR

63.0

Josh Sills

OL

61.9

Chase Behrndt

OL

61.3

Trey Lowe*

QB

60.0

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

57.8

Colton McKivitz

OL

57.1

Randy Fields*

WR

56.2

Kennedy McKoy

RB

54.5

Bryce Wheaton

WR

54.4

T.J. Simmons

WR

53.1

Sean Ryan

WR

49.3

Martell Pettaway

RB

44.9

Austin Kendall

QB

42.7

Jack Allison*

QB

24.1
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's offense vs. Missouri's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

33.1

Receivers/Pass Routes

54.2

Missouri

Coverage

84.8
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

63.4

Missouri

Run Defense

84.1
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

67.9

Run Blocking

57.0

Missouri

Pass Rush

65.3

Run Defense

84.1

DEFENSE:

West Virginia's defense had 21 missed tackles.
Defense
Player Position Grade

Shea Campbell*

LB

83.0

JoVanni Stewart

LB

75.3

Exree Loe

LB

71.8

Dante Stills

DL

69.5

Jake Abbott*

LB

68.7

Josh Norwood

S

68.1

Taijh Alston

DL

67.7

Stone Wolfley*

DL

67.4

Jordan Jefferson

DL

65.9

Keith Washington

CB

65.9

Kwantel Raines

LB

65.1

Sean Mahone

S

64.7

Deamonte Lindsay

LB

64.0

Jake Long*

S

63.0

Josh Chandler

LB

62.7

Zach Sandwisch*

LB

61.8

Reese Donahue

DL

61.4

Brenon Thrift

DL

58.9

Darius Stills

DL

57.9

Tykee Smith

S

57.6

Dylan Tonkery

LB

55.3

Quondarius Qualls

LB

54.6

Jeffery Pooler

DL

54.4

Hakeem Bailey

CB

54.2

Kerry Martin

S

54.0

Reuben Jones

DL

52.3

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

44.9
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

West Virginia's defense vs. Missouri's offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team  Position Group Grade

Missouri

Passing Offense

82.9

Receivers/Pass Routes

54.3

West Virginia

Coverage

70.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Missouri

Rushing Offense

78.6

West Virginia

Run Defense

65.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Missouri

Pass Blocking

81.7

Run Blocking

40.7

West Virginia

Pass Rush

53.4

Run Defense

65.4

----------

