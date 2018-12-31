Ticker
West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Syracuse

Keenan Cummings
WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl.

This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, the majority of articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles.

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Martell Pettaway*

RB

73.3

Trevon Wesco

TE

69.0

T.J. Simmons

WR

68.0

Josh Sills

OL

67.3

David Sills

WR

65.5

Tevin Bush

WR

65.3

Isaiah Hardy

OL

64.4

Kennedy McKoy

RB

63.1

Kelby Wickline

OL

62.2

Leddie Brown

RB

62.0

Michael Brown*

OL

60.0

Logan Thimons*

FB

60.0

Alec Sinkfield*

RB

58.5

Jack Allison

QB

58.0

T.J. Banks*

TE

57.6

Matt Jones

OL

56.8

Colton McKivitz

OL

56.7

Jovani Haskins

TE

55.9

Bryce Wheaton*

WR

55.8

Kwincy Hall*

WR

55.0

Sam James*

WR

54.7

Trey Lowe*

QB

52.0

Chase Behrndt

OL

47.8

Dominique Maiden

WR

46.2
*=Played 10 snaps or less.

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Keith Washington

CB

89.2

Kenny Robinson

S

79.6

Josh Chandler*

LB

76.7

Dante Stills

DL

74.8

David Long

LB

72.2

Quondarius Qualls*

LB

70.2

Reese Donahue

DL

70.1

Jabril Robinson

DL

68.6

Kenny Bigelow

DL

68.1

Shea Campbell

LB

68.0

Toyous Avery

S

67.0

Dravon Askew-Henry

S

62.6

JoVanni Stewart

LB

62.2

Darius Stills

DL

60.8

Derrek Pitts

S

60.2

Josh Norwood

CB

56.8

Ezekiel Rose

DL

49.7

Jeffery Pooler*

DL

46.0

Hakeem Bailey

CB

45.2
*=Played 10 or less snaps.

TOTAL:

The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 61.4

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Passing: 61.7

Pass Blocking: 84.6

Receiving: 56.1

Rushing: 70.7

Run Blocking: 51.2


--West Virginia finished with its lowest offensive grade of the season in the Camping World Bowl and also the lowest receiving and run blocking grades for the year.


The defense finished at 73.7

The unit received these grades for each facet.

Rush Defense: 84.9

Tackle: 40.1

Pass Rush: 70.7

Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 62.6

