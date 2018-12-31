West Virginia Mountaineers Pro Football Focus Grades From Syracuse
WVSports.com is excited to announce that the Rivals network has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game.
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed against Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl.
This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, the majority of articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles.
This is the best time to sign up for a WVSports.com subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing!
OFFENSE:
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Martell Pettaway*
|
RB
|
73.3
|
Trevon Wesco
|
TE
|
69.0
|
T.J. Simmons
|
WR
|
68.0
|
Josh Sills
|
OL
|
67.3
|
David Sills
|
WR
|
65.5
|
Tevin Bush
|
WR
|
65.3
|
Isaiah Hardy
|
OL
|
64.4
|
Kennedy McKoy
|
RB
|
63.1
|
Kelby Wickline
|
OL
|
62.2
|
Leddie Brown
|
RB
|
62.0
|
Michael Brown*
|
OL
|
60.0
|
Logan Thimons*
|
FB
|
60.0
|
Alec Sinkfield*
|
RB
|
58.5
|
Jack Allison
|
QB
|
58.0
|
T.J. Banks*
|
TE
|
57.6
|
Matt Jones
|
OL
|
56.8
|
Colton McKivitz
|
OL
|
56.7
|
Jovani Haskins
|
TE
|
55.9
|
Bryce Wheaton*
|
WR
|
55.8
|
Kwincy Hall*
|
WR
|
55.0
|
Sam James*
|
WR
|
54.7
|
Trey Lowe*
|
QB
|
52.0
|
Chase Behrndt
|
OL
|
47.8
|
Dominique Maiden
|
WR
|
46.2
DEFENSE:
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Keith Washington
|
CB
|
89.2
|
Kenny Robinson
|
S
|
79.6
|
Josh Chandler*
|
LB
|
76.7
|
Dante Stills
|
DL
|
74.8
|
David Long
|
LB
|
72.2
|
Quondarius Qualls*
|
LB
|
70.2
|
Reese Donahue
|
DL
|
70.1
|
Jabril Robinson
|
DL
|
68.6
|
Kenny Bigelow
|
DL
|
68.1
|
Shea Campbell
|
LB
|
68.0
|
Toyous Avery
|
S
|
67.0
|
Dravon Askew-Henry
|
S
|
62.6
|
JoVanni Stewart
|
LB
|
62.2
|
Darius Stills
|
DL
|
60.8
|
Derrek Pitts
|
S
|
60.2
|
Josh Norwood
|
CB
|
56.8
|
Ezekiel Rose
|
DL
|
49.7
|
Jeffery Pooler*
|
DL
|
46.0
|
Hakeem Bailey
|
CB
|
45.2
TOTAL:
The West Virginia offense finished with a grade of 61.4
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Passing: 61.7
Pass Blocking: 84.6
Receiving: 56.1
Rushing: 70.7
Run Blocking: 51.2
--West Virginia finished with its lowest offensive grade of the season in the Camping World Bowl and also the lowest receiving and run blocking grades for the year.
The defense finished at 73.7
The unit received these grades for each facet.
Rush Defense: 84.9
Tackle: 40.1
Pass Rush: 70.7
Defensive Coverage against Receivers: 62.6
New users: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/99Cyber
Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=99Cyber
--remember to enter the 99Cyber promo code.
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide