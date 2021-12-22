West Virginia continues to fill out the holes on the roster through the transfer portal and the most recent addition in former Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey fits that category.

Polendey, 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, spent three seasons at Miami and then two at Colorado State but will use his sixth-season granted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native of Texas, Polendey is a blocking specialist and is expected to come and provide an immediate physical presence at the tight end position for the Mountaineers.