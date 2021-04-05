West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said that he wanted to prioritize a shot blocker on the recruiting trail and has done just that with a commitment from Florida International big man Dimon Carrigan.

Carrigan, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, is coming off a season where he averaged 2.5 blocks per game placing him at 18th nationally in that statistic. The Boston, Massachusetts native also averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 19.4 minutes per contest while shooting 62-percent from the field.

The former Rivals.com four-star prospect spent two seasons with Florida International but entered the transfer portal where he will play out his final year in Morgantown after committing to the Big 12 Conference program. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because West Virginia recruited Carrigan out of the junior college ranks but now he will have the opportunity to play for Bob Huggins as a transfer.