West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jayden Stone
The West Virginia basketball program has landed another key piece to the construction of the 2024-25 roster with a commitment from Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone.
Stone, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of opportunities which included interest from Kansas, Florida State, Mississippi, Utah, Georgia Tech and Rhode Island, among others.
The Australian native is coming off a campaign where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three. That was his second year with the Detroit Mercy program after spending his first two seasons at Grand Canyon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news