The West Virginia basketball program has landed another key piece to the construction of the 2024-25 roster with a commitment from Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone.

Stone, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of opportunities which included interest from Kansas, Florida State, Mississippi, Utah, Georgia Tech and Rhode Island, among others.

The Australian native is coming off a campaign where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three. That was his second year with the Detroit Mercy program after spending his first two seasons at Grand Canyon.