One of the biggest questions surrounding the West Virginia football program was if the Mountaineers would pursue a veteran quarterback and that has now been emphatically answered with the commitment of Georgia graduate transfer quarterback JT Daniels.

Daniels, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, narrowed down his college choices to West Virginia, Oregon State and Missouri and visited each of those options before committing to the Mountaineers.

The former five-star prospect originally signed with USC in the 2018 class and spent two seasons with the Trojans where he was coached by a familiar name in Graham Harrell. He spent an entire off-season with Harrell getting to know the offensive scheme and reclaimed the starting job heading into his sophomore year but was injured in the first game against Fresno State.