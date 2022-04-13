West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: JT Daniels
One of the biggest questions surrounding the West Virginia football program was if the Mountaineers would pursue a veteran quarterback and that has now been emphatically answered with the commitment of Georgia graduate transfer quarterback JT Daniels.
Daniels, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, narrowed down his college choices to West Virginia, Oregon State and Missouri and visited each of those options before committing to the Mountaineers.
The former five-star prospect originally signed with USC in the 2018 class and spent two seasons with the Trojans where he was coached by a familiar name in Graham Harrell. He spent an entire off-season with Harrell getting to know the offensive scheme and reclaimed the starting job heading into his sophomore year but was injured in the first game against Fresno State.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news