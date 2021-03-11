West Virginia needed to address the linebacker position with the remaining 2021 scholarships and did just that by adding former Penn State transfer Lance Dixon.

Dixon, 6-foot-2, 221-pounds, played in nine games for Penn State this past season recording a total of 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Over the course of those games, Dixon played a total of 191 snaps at the linebacker spot with 155 of those in the box.