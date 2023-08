West Virginia was looking for help in the backcourt to round out the roster and the Mountaineers have secured a commitment from Eastern Michigan point guard Noah Farrakhan.

Farrakhan, 6-foot-2, 162-pounds, is coming off a productive season with the Eagles where he averaged 12.1 points and 2.3 assists per contest and the year prior those scoring totals were 16.6 per game.

He started 54 of 58 games during his two seasons in the Mid-American Conference and is a point guard that can score the basketball as well as distribute the rock.

This will be the second transfer for Farrakhan after he started his career at East Carolina and is a potential replacement in the backcourt after the eligibility waiver for Omar Silverio was denied.