Game Preview: West Virginia men's basketball vs. No 2 Iowa State

West Virginia returns home after a two-game road swing when they host No. 2 Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: West Virginia leads 14-10 LAST MEETING: Feb. 24, 2024 in Ames — Iowa State 71, WVU 64 TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Chuckie Kempf / King McClure) Tip-off: 5:00 PM ET

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 12-4 (1st season at WVU), 162-59 (7th season overall) T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State 85-36 (4th season at ISU), 184-99 (9th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Iowa State enters Saturday, coming off a 74-57 win over Kansas on Wednesday. The Cyclones held the Jayhawks to 41 percent from the field, forcing 17 turnovers, which led to 23 points. Iowa State shot 41 percent from the field but went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc. Curtis Jones made just his second start of the season as he scored 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Dishon Jackson added 17 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Joshua Jackson had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win. West Virginia enters Saturday having also played on Wednesday night but was on the wrong side of a 70-54 loss to No. 10 Houston on the road. The Mountaineers trailed by 13 at halftime but cut it to a one-possession game at one point in the second half and had the Cougar lead down to single digits multiple times. From that point on though Houston would take over, as WVU's leading scorer Javon Small was held scoreless in the second half. Amani Hansberry led WVU with 16 points, and the Mountaineers' 12 turnovers led to 25 points for the Cougars.

By The Numbers — Iowa State (15-1, 5-0 Big 12)

Iowa State enters Saturday on the nation's longest win streak, currently sitting at 12 games. Iowa State is averaging 85.4 points per game this year, which is best in the Big 12 and 8th in the country. Defensively, they are 5th in the conference in points per game, allowing 65.3 per game. Iowa State is shooting 49.5 percent from the field which is the second-best in the Big 12 and is 11th in the country. They are also shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc this season, but in their five Big 12 games, that number is at 37.4 percent. Defensively, Iowa State is holding their opponents to 31.9 percent shooting from three, which is 8th in the Big 12. Iowa State has the best turnover margin in the Big 12 at +5.69. They're forcing 15.8 turnovers per game on average, while they are only turning the ball over 10.1 times per game which is the second-best in the league. Iowa State's only loss is to No. 1 Auburn, a game they lost 83-81. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Keshon Gilbert, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Joshua Jefferson, and Dishon Jackson. This lineup has been used 13.3 percent of the time while Momcilovic is currently out with an injury. The second most-used lineup over their last five games has been Gilbert, Lipsey, Curtis Jones, Jefferson, and Brndton Chatfield, with this being used 12.3 percent of the time. Jones is the leading scorer in the Big 12 and ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Jones has started only two games for Iowa State but is playing the second-most minutes on the team at 29.1 per game. Joshua Jefferson leads ISU in rebounding at 8.2 per game. Iowa State has six players averaging 9.9 points per game or more this season. Iowa State comes into the game ranked 5th in the NET and 4th by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 1 game for Iowa State. The Cyclones are 5-1 in Quad 1 games this season.

