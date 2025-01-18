West Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa State Computer Predictions

West Virginia looks to hand No. 2 Iowa State just their second loss of the season on Saturday afternoon when the Cyclones travel to the WVU Coliseum.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — The Basketball Power Index lists Iowa State as the favorite, giving them a 70.8 percent chance to win the game. The Cyclones sit at No. 5 in the BPI rankings, while the Mountaineers are at No. 44. The projected point differential is +5.5 in favor of Iowa State.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik predicts almost a toss-up between both teams. They give West Virginia a 43 percent chance to win at home, with the projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Iowa State. The Cyclones are a +1.8 in expected point differential. WVU is ranked No. 23 in the T-Rank system by BartTorvik, while Iowa State is ranked No. 6.

KenPom — KenPom does not give West Virginia as high of a chance to win as BartTorvik. They're giving the Mountaineers only a 30 percent chance to win on Saturday, with the projected final score of 73-67 in favor of the Cyclones. Out of Iowa State's remaining 15 games, this is their fourth-worst percent chance of winning. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 41 in KenPom, while the Cyclones are ranked No. 4.

Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, with the game will be televised on ESPN+.